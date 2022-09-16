Crowds gather to say goodbye to former Lord Mayor, Brenda Ferris-Rampley

Gallery

More than a hundred people gathered at a city church for the funeral of Brenda Ferris-Rampley, former Lord Mayor of Norwich.

Dignitaries, including the current Lord Mayor Dr Kevin Maguire and former Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sir Richard Jewson, attended a service at St Peter Mancroft on Thursday, September 15 at 2.30pm to pay their respects.

As well as serving as Lord Mayor of Norwich between 1994 and 1995 - during the 800th anniversary of Norwich City Charter - Ms Ferris-Rampley was councillor for Bowthorpe for the best part of three decades.

She was also Deputy Lieutenant of Norfolk, Sheriff of Norwich and acted on the board of Norwich Castle Museum and Theatre Royal.

Brenda Ferris-Rampley served as Lord Mayor of Norwich from 1994 to 1995 - Credit: Archant archive

Brenda was the ninth of 17 female Lord Mayors that have served the city of Norwich - the first of which was Ethel Mary Colman from 1923 to 1924.

She was born in Norwich on April 6, 1938 to Nellie Maude Mary (née Green) and Arthur Thomas Rampley - the eldest of three daughters.

Head verger, Chris Sanham, leads the procession into St Peter Mancroft for Brenda Ferris-Rampley's funeral service - Credit: Denise Bradley

A self-proclaimed "Norwich girl through and through", Brenda attended Norwich High School for Girls and took her A Levels early.

She then studied economics at University College London and took a gap year to aid displaced refugees in the decade following the Second World War.

In a tribute to their mother, Sean and Caitlin Ferris said that Brenda "was incredibly bright, with language particularly. She never missed a trick.

Brenda Ferris-Rampley's children, Caitlin and Sean arrive at her funeral service at St Peter Mancroft - Credit: Denise Bradley

"She was a great scriptwriter and a really good performer. In the spotlight she shone."

Among those paying their respects was Ms Ferris-Rampley's biographer Phyllida Scrivens, who said: "I found her to be a strong, determined, and independent woman with a keen sense of humour, very much involved in the arts and with the Labour Party - her house filled with paintings, sculptures and political literature."

Richard Jewson speaks at Brenda Ferris-Rampley's funeral service at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

The late former Lord Mayor passed away after a short illness aged 84 on Tuesday, August 23.

She is survived by her sisters Barbara and Veronica, brother-in-law Michael, son Sean and daughter Caitlin, son-in-law Jonathan and grandsons Josh and Louis.

A service to celebrate Brenda Ferris-Rampley's life was held on Thursday, September 15 at St Peter Mancroft - Credit: Archant archive

Brenda Ferris-Rampley's funeral service at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than a hundred of Brenda Ferris-Rampley's family, friends and former colleagues attended the service at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

Brenda Ferris-Rampley died on August 23 after a short illness - Credit: Denise Bradley

Brenda Ferris-Rampley's picture at her funeral service at St Peter Mancroft, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Lord Mayor of Norwich Dr Kevin Maguire and Sheriff Caroline Jarrold at Brenda Ferris-Rampley's funeral service - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mourners at Brenda Ferris-Rampley's funeral service at St Peter Mancroft - Credit: Denise Bradley



