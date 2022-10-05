Funeral fundraiser for Jules Bevis surpasses target in single day
- Credit: Jules Bevis/Facebook
A fundraiser to support the devastated family of Jules Bevis - who died during a charity boxing event on Sunday - has exceeded its original target in less than 24 hours.
The GoFundMe was set up by long-standing friend of Jules, Danny Mahoney, who aimed to raise £6,000 to help with the costs of Jules' funeral and to support the family following his death.
It smashed that figure in just 22 hours.
The goal has since been elevated to £10,000, with more than £7,000 already pledged online and even more left in cash donations.
Jules suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while boxing in the fifth bout of 19 at an event in aid of four-year-old Kayla Buttle at the World Association of Wrestling performance centre in Diamond Road on Sunday, October 2.
He was pronounced dead at 3.28pm.
A vigil in Jules' memory was held at the same venue on October 4, where floral and written tributes were left in honour of the 56-year-old father and grandfather.
One of Jules' children wrote: "Dad, I hope you know how loved you are, were and always will be.
Most Read
- 1 City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service
- 2 Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k
- 3 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
- 4 Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
- 5 St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops
- 6 'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children
- 7 Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses
- 8 Farm shop launches in NR3 plant store selling fresh fruit and veg
- 9 Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich
- 10 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years
"You will be missed so much and never forgotten.
"I love you, always and forever."
Other friends penned that it was an "honour and privilege' to have known Jules.
A signed boxing glove was also left at the venue, paying tribute to the keen sportsman.
At the vigil, Jules' nephew Zak Bevis gave a speech on behalf of the family saying that Jules was "a real-life superhero" and "came to save a life and gave his own".
Jules is survived by his fiancée Mel Bevis, four children Chantel, Jemeika, Cassian and Ledley Bevis.
Alongside them are his brother Ricky Knight, nephew Zak Bevis, ex-wife Julie Bevis, Mel's two children, his grandchildren and wider extended family.
A tribute event in Jules' memory is being held at World Association of Wrestling from 11am on Sunday, October 9 which will feature live wrestling, music and the draw for Kayla's raffle - which was due to be drawn before tragedy struck last weekend.