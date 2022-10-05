Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Funeral fundraiser for Jules Bevis surpasses target in single day

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 11:58 AM October 5, 2022
Jules Bevis, who worked for Celebration Cars and Events

A fundraiser for the family of Jules Bevis has surpassed its original target in a day - Credit: Jules Bevis/Facebook

A fundraiser to support the devastated family of Jules Bevis - who died during a charity boxing event on Sunday - has exceeded its original target in less than 24 hours.

The GoFundMe was set up by long-standing friend of Jules, Danny Mahoney, who aimed to raise £6,000 to help with the costs of Jules' funeral and to support the family following his death.

It smashed that figure in just 22 hours.

Zak Bevis, front right, reads out a statement about the death of Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his

Zak Bevis, front right, reads out a statement about the death of Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory, with Ricky Knight, front left, and Danny Maloney, centre front, with Jules' close family, and his best friend, Jez Kidd, right - Credit: Denise Bradley

The goal has since been elevated to £10,000, with more than £7,000 already pledged online and even more left in cash donations.

Jules suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while boxing in the fifth bout of 19 at an event in aid of four-year-old Kayla Buttle at the World Association of Wrestling performance centre in Diamond Road on Sunday, October 2.

He was pronounced dead at 3.28pm.

A vigil in Jules' memory was held at the same venue on October 4, where floral and written tributes were left in honour of the 56-year-old father and grandfather.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory on Tuesday, October 4 - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of Jules' children wrote: "Dad, I hope you know how loved you are, were and always will be.

Most Read

  1. 1 City barber 'changing lives' through unique hair replacement service
  2. 2 Grade II-listed apartment with views over Norwich Market for sale for £160k
  3. 3 Police called to 'stand-off' between coach driver and passenger
  1. 4 Arrest made after criminal damage at McDonald's restaurant
  2. 5 St Stephens Street has finally reopened but without any bus stops
  3. 6 'Real-life superhero', Jules Bevis, remembered by his family and children
  4. 7 Drivers flout road closures to frustration of city bosses
  5. 8 Farm shop launches in NR3 plant store selling fresh fruit and veg
  6. 9 Further road closures planned as work continues on new school near Norwich
  7. 10 How St Stephens Street in Norwich has changed over the years

"You will be missed so much and never forgotten.

"I love you, always and forever."

Floral tributes for Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory.

Floral tributes for Jules Bevis - Credit: Denise Bradley

Other friends penned that it was an "honour and privilege' to have known Jules.

A signed boxing glove was also left at the venue, paying tribute to the keen sportsman. 

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory at World of Wrestling in Diamond Road, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

At the vigil, Jules' nephew Zak Bevis gave a speech on behalf of the family saying that Jules was "a real-life superhero" and "came to save a life and gave his own".

Jules is survived by his fiancée Mel Bevis, four children Chantel, Jemeika, Cassian and Ledley Bevis.

Alongside them are his brother Ricky Knight, nephew Zak Bevis, ex-wife Julie Bevis, Mel's two children, his grandchildren and wider extended family.

A tribute event in Jules' memory is being held at World Association of Wrestling from 11am on Sunday, October 9 which will feature live wrestling, music and the draw for Kayla's raffle - which was due to be drawn before tragedy struck last weekend.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Jules Bevis died at a charity boxing event

Man who died at charity boxing event in Norwich named

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Tributes from friends and family have come in for Lewy Marshall who died August 18, aged 29

'Larger than life' father and husband dies aged 29

Francis Redwood

Author Picture Icon
Homeless people have set up tents in Orford Place. Pictured inset is Tess Bickerstaff, owner of Norwich Yoga Central

Trade plummets for business after homeless disputes in city centre

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon