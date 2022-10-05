Funeral fundraiser for Jules Bevis surpasses target in single day

A fundraiser for the family of Jules Bevis has surpassed its original target in a day - Credit: Jules Bevis/Facebook

A fundraiser to support the devastated family of Jules Bevis - who died during a charity boxing event on Sunday - has exceeded its original target in less than 24 hours.

The GoFundMe was set up by long-standing friend of Jules, Danny Mahoney, who aimed to raise £6,000 to help with the costs of Jules' funeral and to support the family following his death.

It smashed that figure in just 22 hours.

Zak Bevis, front right, reads out a statement about the death of Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory, with Ricky Knight, front left, and Danny Maloney, centre front, with Jules' close family, and his best friend, Jez Kidd, right - Credit: Denise Bradley

The goal has since been elevated to £10,000, with more than £7,000 already pledged online and even more left in cash donations.

Jules suffered a suspected cardiac arrest while boxing in the fifth bout of 19 at an event in aid of four-year-old Kayla Buttle at the World Association of Wrestling performance centre in Diamond Road on Sunday, October 2.

He was pronounced dead at 3.28pm.

A vigil in Jules' memory was held at the same venue on October 4, where floral and written tributes were left in honour of the 56-year-old father and grandfather.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory on Tuesday, October 4 - Credit: Denise Bradley

One of Jules' children wrote: "Dad, I hope you know how loved you are, were and always will be.

"You will be missed so much and never forgotten.

"I love you, always and forever."

Floral tributes for Jules Bevis - Credit: Denise Bradley

Other friends penned that it was an "honour and privilege' to have known Jules.

A signed boxing glove was also left at the venue, paying tribute to the keen sportsman.

Tributes to Jules Bevis at a vigil held in his memory at World of Wrestling in Diamond Road, Norwich - Credit: Denise Bradley

At the vigil, Jules' nephew Zak Bevis gave a speech on behalf of the family saying that Jules was "a real-life superhero" and "came to save a life and gave his own".

Jules is survived by his fiancée Mel Bevis, four children Chantel, Jemeika, Cassian and Ledley Bevis.

Alongside them are his brother Ricky Knight, nephew Zak Bevis, ex-wife Julie Bevis, Mel's two children, his grandchildren and wider extended family.

A tribute event in Jules' memory is being held at World Association of Wrestling from 11am on Sunday, October 9 which will feature live wrestling, music and the draw for Kayla's raffle - which was due to be drawn before tragedy struck last weekend.