Thousands raised for family of man killed in A140 crash

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Fundraising efforts for the family of Anthony Glover, including a sponsored head shave, have raised thousands of pounds.

Mr Glover died on New Year’s Day after a car crash on the A140 at Long Stratton the previous evening, leaving behind two small children and a partner.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of The Boundary pub on Aylsham Road in Norwich where Mr Glover was a regular, has been leading an appeal to financially support the army veteran’s family.

A charity day of Soul music will be held at the pub on January 26, which Mr Childs said was Mr Glover’s birthday. Mr Childs has thanked the public for their “kindness and generosity.”

His appeal, which combines cash donations with The Anthony Glover Fundraising Page on Facebook, had on January 9 raised more than £2,000.

Mr Childs is joined by Kane Hornigold, who will be shaving his hair off at the event, and has raised £600.