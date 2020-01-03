Man with a history of mental health problems took his own life, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A 53-year-old Norwich man who had a history of mental health problems took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonathan Kybird died in his home address in Gateley Gardens, Norwich on January 3.

At a full inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mr Kybird’s family and medical professionals.

A post-mortem report gave his medical cause of death as hanging, it also found he had drunk alcohol prior to his death.

Closing the inquest Ms Blake gave a narrative conclusion, she said: “Jonathan Kybird took his own life and there was evidence that his mental health had deteriorated before his death.

“He had a long history of anxiety and depression and had previously tried to take his own life.

“It is unlikely that he had sufficient clarity of mind to understand and intend the consequences of his actions on January 3 2020.”

•Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123.