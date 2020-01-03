Search

Advanced search

Man with a history of mental health problems took his own life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:40 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 09 June 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A 53-year-old Norwich man who had a history of mental health problems took his own life, an inquest has heard.

Jonathan Kybird died in his home address in Gateley Gardens, Norwich on January 3.

At a full inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mr Kybird’s family and medical professionals.

A post-mortem report gave his medical cause of death as hanging, it also found he had drunk alcohol prior to his death.

Closing the inquest Ms Blake gave a narrative conclusion, she said: “Jonathan Kybird took his own life and there was evidence that his mental health had deteriorated before his death.

“He had a long history of anxiety and depression and had previously tried to take his own life.

“It is unlikely that he had sufficient clarity of mind to understand and intend the consequences of his actions on January 3 2020.”

•Need to talk? The Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘He was always smiling’: tributes to man who fell from city tower block

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Fears for Chapelfield as Intu put administrators on standby

Intu, which owns Chapelfield - pictured before lockdown - has put KPMG on standby. Pic: Archant

See inside bungalow given luxury makeover on the market for £525,000

The bungalow with the real wow factor. Pic: Minors & Brady

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

City council’s warning to Orlando’s owner

Orlandos Restaurant operating for take away despite claiming not to be a restaurant. Pictures: Archant

‘People’s lives slip away’ - council demands action over digital inequalities

Councillors have called for action to be taken over the issue of rural broadband and digital inequality as a matter of urgency. Photo: Getty

Title joy for McCallum but two City loanees set for League One play-offs, as Ipswich miss out

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum has helped Coventry win the League One title Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Owner of Hoseasons said it acted ‘fairly and responsibly’ over coronavirus refunds

Hoseasons. Pic: Archant
Drive 24