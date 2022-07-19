Is it hot enough to fry an egg outside in Norwich?

Reporter Ben Hardy frying eggs during July's heatwave. Trying out a hot bin lid. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The age old question of 'How do you like your eggs in the morning?' rarely gets a response of: "Fried on a pavement or on top of a bin".

But with temperatures reaching record-breaking heights in Norfolk, the Evening News decided to try and cook eggs beneath the scorching sun.

The egg-speriment began atop a blazing hot bin beside the River Wensum.

Unfortunately despite the black surface packing in the heat, no amount of tomato ketchup could save that uncooked egg from being mopped up and into the bin.

Next up was a manhole cover which produced far better results.

The egg resembled more of a gooey omelette than a fried egg but the yolk had solidified.

Finally, the road surface in King Street came out second on the egg-frying podium.

Although the tarmac was not hot enough to fry the whites the yolk did have a firmness to it as it slowly started to cook through.

Reporter Ben Hardy frying eggs during July's heatwave. Trying out a manhole cover. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Fine City won't be serving its fry ups from a manhole cover any time soon but the 36C heat certainly made its mark.