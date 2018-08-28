The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre.

For many, he has become the go-to for when searching for breakfast inspiration.

The breakfast at The Street Café in Norwich.

And for businesses, stickers boasting of one of his positive reviews now sit alongside food hygiene ratings and TripAdvisor awards.

The Fry Up Inspector has reviewed hundreds of English breakfasts on his blog in the hopes of finding the perfect fry-up, starting in his home town, Norwich, and widening the search to Northampton, London, Cambridge and elsewhere.

His identity remains a mystery, but his reputation is well-known - so we asked him to give us his top five breakfast spots in Norwich to try in 2019.

• Olives - 40 Elm Hill

Be sure to head along to Norwich’s historic Elm Hill where you can find Olives. The breakfast here is a bit different to your average Full English but what they have created is an incredible taste sensation.

PB George sausages feature on this breakfast along with Fruit Pig black and white pudding and delicious homemade bubble and squeak.

It can get very busy at times but the traffic light in the corner of the café will indicate roughly how long you can expect to wait.

The breakfast at Sunny Side Up in Norwich.

• The Street Café - 147 Magdalen Street

With its traditional interior and excellent service a visit to the Street Café feels really special before your order has even been taken. Chef Andy certainly knows how to serve a stunning Full English breakfast that always looks superb and is made using quality, locally sourced ingredients.

Archers sausages are used here, which have won numerous awards and are a personal favourite of mine. It now serves white pudding as well as black pudding - and don’t forget to add bubble and squeak as an extra.

It reopens on January 11.

• Sunny Side Up - 118 Hall Road

For a reasonably priced breakfast that’s always beautifully presented, head to Sunny Side Up on Hall Road in NR1. They certainly know how to fry eggs here and also make their own bubble and squeak which is available as an extra.

The breakfast at the Longe Arms in Spixworth.

I often can’t decide between bread and butter or toast when ordering a breakfast, here, though, you get both when ordering the larger breakfasts which saves you the dilemma.

The staff are really friendly and you can sit outside if you prefer, which is perfect when the sun’s out.

• The Longe Arms - 1 Crostwick Lane, Spixworth

It’s well worth venturing out of the city to The Longe Arms in Spixworth for a great breakfast.

The menu is only served at weekends but offers a selection of breakfasts including a vegetarian option, all beautifully cooked and served with a hot drink.

The presentation of the food is excellent and the warm welcome will make you feel right at home.

The breakfast at North in Norwich city centre.

• North - 7 Fye Bridge Street

If you fancy a change from a full English breakfast then be sure to check out the breakfast menu at North. It’s served between 9.30am and 12pm and offers a selection of items which can be enjoyed with toasted breads or an English muffin.

My favourite is smoked salmon and scrambled eggs served over toasted sourdough, so delicious!