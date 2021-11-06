Frontline workers' skydive to get homeless people off the street

Hannah Molloy (left) a resettlement engagement worker for St Martins, with Kat Alabaster, who heads up Norwich's Pathways team which helps rough sleepers - Credit: St Martins

Frontline workers are taking on an airborne challenge to raise money to help people sleeping rough this winter.

Kat Alabaster, 22, who heads up the Pathways team, led by St Martins, and Hannah Molloy, 24, a resettlement engagement worker who helps ex-prisoners, are doing a skydive this month at Beccles.

They hope to raise £1,000 and it will be shared out between the Pathways service, made up of different organisations which does daily visits to the city's homeless community, and St Martins.

Mrs Molloy said: "I am feeling nervous but excited about it. It feels good to take action to raise funds so we can support even more on the path to a better future."

Pathways and St Martins do get government funding but fundraisers allow the organisations to do more work with men and women of all ages and backgrounds,

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3GMaXPe

For more on St Martins visit www.stmartinshousing.org.uk