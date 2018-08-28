Plans to improve meadow facilities at first group meeting

Gaymers Meadow, which the new Friends Of group hopes to improve. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Plans to improve a meadow with toilets, picnic benches, nature trails, and volunteer litter pickers were made at a meeting last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to improve a meadow with toilets, picnic benches, nature trails, and volunteer litter pickers were made at a meeting last night.

The Friends of Gaymers Meadow Recreation Ground, whose aim is to improve and promote the meadow for all users, gathered for the first time on Wednesday, October 25 in Attleborough.

Chaired by Karen Norman, the group hopes to provide and coordinate volunteers to support the council in fundraising for improvements such as shelters, toilets, and picnic benches, alongside applying for grants for larger improvements.

Additionally the group wants to provide volunteers for litter picking, dog mess cleaning, pruning, and other maintenance.

Ms Norman said: “As a group we would like to try and bridge the gap and liaise with the sports clubs to improve relations and enable all users to be aware when planned events are occurring, as well as tackle some of the less social behaviour where possible.

“We also hope with the introduction of regular social meet ups for those vulnerable members of our community we can offer company and friendship to those who don’t find it easy to access our green open spaces.

“Soon we would love to see resources such as nature trails and a sensory garden, bird and bat boxes, considerate planting and maintenance to encourage the wildlife to thrive.”

Friends of Gaymers was discussed at Attleborough Town Council’s Environment Committee meeting on September 17.

Council clerk Gina Lopez said: “The ‘Long Term Goals’ were discussed and it was felt there was much to consider regarding health and safety, use of equipment and management.

“Members requested that Mr Dale ask Karen Norman to make a formal application for consideration at a future full council meeting.”

Ms Norman said: “Myself and my family have enjoyed using the meadow for many years, there are so few open spaces like that near us I feel it’s important its protected for future generations to enjoy. I’m hoping the group can promote the space in a positive way to influence change and prevent development.”

The next meeting is on Wednesday, November 28, 7pm at Griffin Hotel.