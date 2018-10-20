Could you be a Friend of the Brickmakers? - Crowdfunding platform set-up to save venue

The team at the Brickmakers. Photo: Archant Archant

A Norwich pub and music venue that is in danger of closing has had a fundraising page created to help save it.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich The Brickmakers on Sprowston Road. Photo: Norwich

The Brickmakers, on Sprowston Road, has been able to create a Friends group who are now raising money to help save the loved venue.

The landlords at pub said in September they would step down in January 2019 after lease talks with owners Ei Publican Partnerships failed. Those talks are currently on-going.

The subscription page has been created by Outline Online, a free magazine that celebrations art and culture in Norwich.

Kevin Maddams posted: “Like many, we have been scratching our head since the announcement of the possible closure of The Brickmakers, as to something positive we can do.

Ed Sheeran performing in the Next Big Thing semi-finals at The Brickmakers pub in Norwich, 2008. Photo: Angela Sharpe Ed Sheeran performing in the Next Big Thing semi-finals at The Brickmakers pub in Norwich, 2008. Photo: Angela Sharpe

“So we have been working on an idea that we think would help secure a route forward for The Brickmakers.”

People who sign up to become a Friend of the pub can donate an amount with the ability to opt in to be put on a mailing list to receive a monthly newsletter with offers, gig and event information and an invitation to an annual celebration. Friends can donate as little as £1.25, £5 or £10.

Brickmakers landlord Charley South said: “Whatever is generated will help us keep paying the bills and make up any shortfalls we have.

“I think suddenly a light bulb switched on for everyone, and they all thought ‘our music venues need us’,”

Artists from the Norwich music scene have come out to show their support for the Brickmakers including Blur drummer turned Norfolk county councillor Dave Rowntree and chairman of Future Radio Mike Stonard.

The Pub has played host to musicians including Ed Sheeran and You Me at Six. Last month a petition was set-up by Norwich Evening News to save it. This has been signed by more than 10,000 people.

Money raised will not be returned if the lease renewal does not go ahead but it will be donated to charity.

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships has previously said: “We are continuing to explore every opportunity in an attempt to find a solution which would allow our publicans to continue trading at the site.”

For more information go to the Friend of the Brickmakers page.