Fresh questions over 'Japanese restaurant' in Norwich home
- Credit: Archant
A bed and breakfast owner is to face fresh questions over whether he is running an illicit Japanese restaurant from his Norwich home.
For the past two years, Orlando Williams has faced consistent allegations that his bed and breakfast on Earlham Road is also operating as a restaurant and takeaway without planning permission.
He has an illuminated sign above his door which reads Orlando's Sakura, a Facebook page called 'Sakura Japanese Yakiniku Restaurant' and, in May last year, this newspaper was able to purchase a takeaway from his house.
However, to date, Norwich City Council says it has been unable to find any evidence of Mr Williams using the site as a restaurant or takeaway.
Now, Mr Williams is facing fresh questions over his use of the home, with City Hall set to serve him with a planning contravention notice (PCN).
These are noticed served when there has been a suspected breach of planning regulations and are used to obtain information from landowners to assist with investigations.
Once these are served, local authorities then have the option to press ahead with enforcement action, if they are satisfied a breach has been made.
A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: "The council will review the information provided in the response from the landowner as well as all other information received to determine whether a breach of planning control is taking place at the property, and whether enforcement action is required.
"This investigation relates to past reports of the property being used for the provision of food and drink to take away or consume on-site by non-B&B residents."
The spokesman added that the most recent complaints about the property had been received in December 2020.
A previous notice was sent to Mr Williams on December 23, but his response to it was deemed "insufficient to determine a breach".
Mr Williams said: "I have not heard anything from them [the council]. I run a bed and breakfast, I have a bed and breakfast which I have registered. That is all I know."
Asked directly whether he was running a restaurant and takeaway he added: "I do not want to talk. All I know is I run a B&B - perhaps you are talking about someone else?"
