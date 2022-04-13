Free activities to enjoy in Norwich this Easter

With kids out of school the half term holidays can often put some extra strain on families already feeling the cost of living pinch.

Here are three ideas for how to enjoy the Easter holidays with free activities.

Volunteers and visitors having fun on the Eaton Park Miniature Railway in Norwich - Credit: NDSME

1. A trip to Eaton Park

One of Norwich’s most historical parks, Eaton Park is open 365 days a year and entry to the park is free.

Once inside there are 80 acres to enjoy which include a café, a boat pond, crazy golf and putting green, playground, skatepark, outdoor table tennis and more.

And the park even has a miniature railway for families of all ages to ride on at a small cost.

West front of Norwich Cathedral seen through the Erpingham Gate. Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith - Credit: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

2. Cathedral grounds

The Close is a total of 44 acres of land surrounding the Cathedral and this area is home to more than 80 listed buildings.

Following through the grounds visitors will also find Pull's Ferry where families can join the popular riverside walk winding its way around the city.

An idyllic view of Norwich - the bench near Pull's Ferry. Picture: Nick Richards - Credit: Archant

3. Millennium Library

The Millennium Library situated inside the Forum is free and has fantastic resources to enjoy.

Wifi and computers are also free to use for visitors.

Home of the Norfolk Heritage Centre, it also houses the American library and a children’s library.

Visitors can borrow thousands of books, music, computer games and DVDs.

Picture books at the Norfolk and Norwich Millenium Library. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

What are you favourite things to do in the city for free?







