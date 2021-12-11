News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cheers! Norwich City supporters bag free pints thanks to PinkUn+ app

Sophie Skyring

Published: 6:00 PM December 11, 2021
(L-R) Kenny, Harvey and Alfie Alexander enjoy a free pint after downloading the PinkUn app

(L-R) Kenny, Harvey and Alfie Alexander enjoy a free pint after downloading the PinkUn+ app - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Canaries fans headed to Carrow Road this weekend were able to grab a free pint courtesy of the PinkUn+ app. 

The app which launched this week is packed with exclusive content about Norwich City. 

And ahead of the head-to-head with Manchester City, punters headed to the Fat Cat and Canary which had been taken over by the PinkUn.

The pub had 500 Yeller ‘N’ Green beers available to redeem between 1 and 5pm for app users. 

Richard Cleaver is the first City fan to claim his free pint by downloading the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary takeover

Richard Cleaver is the first City fan to claim his free pint by downloading the PinkUn+ app at the PinkUn and Canary takeover - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Christian Hodgkinson, pub landlord said: “It started to get busy a couple of hours before the game. It was great to see people downloading the app to enjoy their free pint. 

(L-R) Jack Sutton, Christian Hodgkinson (landlord) and James Richmond at the PinkUn and Canary pub takeover

(L-R) Jack Sutton, Christian Hodgkinson (landlord) and James Richmond at the PinkUn+ and Canary pub takeover - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

“The excitement was really building - both for the game and the free beer. 

“Out of the yellow and green pints the yellow has definitely been the most popular and it's my favourite too.” 

The lovely PinkUn ladies are on hand to help you download the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary pub takeover

The lovely PinkUn ladies are on hand to help you download the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary pub takeover - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

 

“People will head back after their Christmas shopping or after the match - hopefully returning with a smile on their faces - whichever way it goes,” Christian said. 

Pub dog Maggie sporting a stylish PinkUn T-Shirt

Pub dog Maggie sporting a stylish PinkUn T-Shirt - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

You can download the app here. 

Darron McLoughlin enjoying a PinkUn pint at the PinkUn and Canary pub takeover

Darron McLoughlin enjoying a PinkUn pint at the PinkUn and Canary pub takeover - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Barman Jack Sutton ready to serve free pints to punters with the PinkUn app at the PinkUn and Canary takeove

Barman Jack Sutton ready to serve free pints to punters with the PinkUn+ app at the PinkUn and Canary takeover - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


