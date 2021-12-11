Cheers! Norwich City supporters bag free pints thanks to PinkUn+ app
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Canaries fans headed to Carrow Road this weekend were able to grab a free pint courtesy of the PinkUn+ app.
The app which launched this week is packed with exclusive content about Norwich City.
And ahead of the head-to-head with Manchester City, punters headed to the Fat Cat and Canary which had been taken over by the PinkUn.
The pub had 500 Yeller ‘N’ Green beers available to redeem between 1 and 5pm for app users.
Christian Hodgkinson, pub landlord said: “It started to get busy a couple of hours before the game. It was great to see people downloading the app to enjoy their free pint.
“The excitement was really building - both for the game and the free beer.
“Out of the yellow and green pints the yellow has definitely been the most popular and it's my favourite too.”
“People will head back after their Christmas shopping or after the match - hopefully returning with a smile on their faces - whichever way it goes,” Christian said.
You can download the app here.