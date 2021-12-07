Kettle Chips pop-up opens in Norwich with free samples
- Credit: Sophie Everingham
Kettle Chips is offering Norwich shoppers free samples at a pop-up site to celebrate launch of its new online shop.
The hand cooked crisp brand, with its factory located on Barnard Road, will be offering free samples from December 6 to December 12 in Chantry Place shopping centre.
It will be located next to Boots on the Lower Ground floor.
As well as tasty samples, staff will be handing out a 15pc discount code which can be redeemed via the online shop.
A Kettle Chips spokesman said: “Whether shoppers want to stock up on Kettle’s classic seasonings for an upcoming festive party, hope to spoil loved ones with a bundle of their favourite bags, or simply want an excuse to try something new from the Kettle range - now’s their chance.
“Passers-by also the chance to enter a prize draw to win a luxury snacks hamper.
“All shoppers at Chantry Place have to do is guess the number of Kettle chips bags filling Santa’s sack and the closest prediction will win.”
To order Kettle Chips online visit its website here, https://shop.kettlechips.co.uk/.
