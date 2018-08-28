Search

This is what you can pick up for free on a food sharing app in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:01 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 10 January 2019

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

The OLIO app allows people to advertise food they don't want. Photo: Annabel Staff

Annabel Staff

As more people try to cut down on food waste, apps that offer free or reduced price food products are gaining popularity.

We recently reported on how a Norwich restaurant sells off cheap food with food waste app TooGoodToGo, but there are other apps which allow food to be collected from neighbours as well as restaurants.

One app called OLIO connects people in the local are who have unwanted food they are willing to share with others.

Anyone can sign up for it and post their unwanted food for other users in the local area to browse.

If you see something you’re interested in you can request the exact location of the host and arrange a pick up time.

These were some of the unwanted items advertised for collection in Norwich today.

• Custard, tinned peas and porridge

• BirdsEye veggie bowl

• Jam

• Yo! Sushi wasabi paste and pickled ginger

• Brown basmati rice

• Tin of mango slices

• Garlic and rosemary infused olive oil

• A lollipop

Some items are sealed and unused while others are left over amounts of food like jams and preserves in jars.

Would you pick up food from a food sharing app? Let us know in our poll.

