Free e-scooter rides on Car Free Day in Norwich

Published: 11:59 AM September 21, 2021

Free e-scooter journeys are being offered to people in Norwich in support of Car Free Day.

Beryl is offering free 15-minute journeys on its bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters across Norwich on Wednesday, September 22. The unlock fee will be waived on the day.

Car Free Day is a global initiative introduced to reduce the reliance on motorised vehicles.

Phil Ellis, Beryl CEO, said: “Car Free Day is an important moment in the year to continue building awareness around the need for greater sustainable, affordable and convenient travel solutions, putting people, the needs of local communities and the environment first.

“Whether travelling using one of Beryl’s vehicles, walking or using any other alternative method, we hope to see as many people as possible on the streets enjoying safe, sustainable travel.”

Beryl encourages safe and responsible riding of all its devices. Riders must be 16 or over and hold a UK-valid provisional or full driving licence to ride e-scooters.