Hospital patients to receive free EDP

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 12:15 PM December 7, 2020   
NNUH volunteers Angie Chisholm and John Howard this morning on East outpatients reception desk.

NNUH volunteers Angie Chisholm and John Howard on East outpatients reception desk with copies of the EDP. - Credit: NNUH

Hundreds of free newspapers have been donated to patients on Covid-19 wards in Norwich.

Archant, the publishers of the Eastern Daily Press, will deliver 200 copies a day to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to hand out to patients on the hospital's Covid wards who are isolated from their friends and family.

This was arranged by the NNUH patient experience team after a patient’s family contacted David Powles, Editor of the EDP.

The donation comes as visiting is restricted at the hospital because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Infection control precautions will be maintained with one paper per patient only and the newspapers will be disposed of after use.

You may also want to watch:

Professor Nancy Fontaine, NNUH chief nurse and director of infection prevention and control, said: “Thank you to our friends at Archant for their support and helping to keep our patients connected.

"We have virtual visiting in place during the pandemic. However, this donation will provide an extra connection to the outside world while our patients are not able to receive visitors.”

