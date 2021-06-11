Free breakfasts this weekend for punters in pyjamas at pub

Published: 12:05 PM June 11, 2021

The Hungry Horse Shoe Makers pub in Norwich is offering free breakfasts to those who turn up in their pyjamas this weekend. - Credit: Tom Wren SWNS

Not many would dare to go to the pub in their pyjamas – but this weekend it might well be worth it.

A Norwich pub is giving away free breakfasts to some of its punters this weekend, though there's a catch.

To qualify, you have to pop into the Hungry Horse pub in your pyjamas.

From Friday until Sunday, the Shoe Makers pub in Sandy Lane will be giving away items from its new breakfast menu to customers wearing PJs, slippers and dressing gowns.

The pubs general manager Nathan Arbon said: "After a long year stuck at home more people are getting out and about in the mornings, enjoying breakfast on the go or treating themselves to something tasty they just couldn’t make at home.

"That’s why we’ve launched our breakfast in bed giveaway, so punters can tuck into their favourite meal of the day in their comfiest gear – and all on the house.

"We look forward to welcoming locals in Norwich to don their best slippers and join us for a free dish."