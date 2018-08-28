Raise a glass to Fred - Beer created to raise awareness of testicular cancer
PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 January 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Fred Riseborough was 24 when he died of germ cell cancer. He was man who loved his beer and loved his checked shirts.
Although his family have lost a son and a friend, they hope by sharing the former Hellesdon High and Easton College student’s story with the creation of a new beer the former Anglian Water engineer will be able to save lives by raising awareness of testicular cancer.
‘Tobi’s Tipple Fred’s Check’ has been created by The Norfolk Brewhouse in partnership with It’s On The Ball Testicular Cancer Charity (IOTB) after friend, Amy Shore, shared the idea with Fred’s family and reached out to the brewers.
Germ cell cancer is the cancer which causes testicular cancer, but in Fred’s case it grew in his chest cavity. Just seven months later on May 1 2018 he died after his lungs could not cope with pneumonia.
Fred’s mother, Jo Riseborough, 51, from Hellesdon, thinks Fred would have enjoyed his own beer.
She said: “Fred enjoyed his beer so he would be made-up with the tribute, it is very fitting. He was an amazing young man.
“I am still completely lost for words. When a mum loses her son it is like your life’s work.
“Although he couldn’t have checked himself, hopefully his life raises awareness to check for testicular cancer through a lovely tribute.”
Norfolk Brewhouse has worked with IOTB for the past four years to create a charity beer. Punters will be able to raise more than 10,000 pints in more than 80 pubs across Norfolk in support of the charity.
Fred’s father, Steve Riseborough, 52, from Hellesdon, said: “This is our way that we can help others become aware of this nasty disease.
“Losing Fred was horrendous. I can’t think of anything that could possibly be worse than to watch him die, especially when we thought he had beat it.”
Fred’s funeral at Wymondham Abbey had more than 300 people attend. In honour of Fred those who attended wore checked shirts.
Chairman of IOTB, Vince Wolverson, heard Fred’s story. He said: “Fred’s story highlights the cruelty of this cancer – it doesn’t discriminate, looking for the weak or unhealthy - it can strike anyone down.”
It’s On The Ball is a Norwich based charity founded in 2013. Their aim is to raise awareness of testicular cancer and provide support to those affected and their families.