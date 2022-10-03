Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Heavyweight champ Frank Bruno pays tribute to 'Norwich boxing legend'

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:25 PM October 3, 2022
Former heavyweight boxing champ Frank Bruno has paid tribute to Jules Bevis, who died at a charity boxing event

Former heavyweight boxing champ Frank Bruno has paid tribute to Jules Bevis, who died at a charity boxing event - Credit: Archant/Facebook/Jules Bevis

Former heavyweight champion Frank Bruno has paid tribute to a Norwich boxer who died during a charity event.

Jules Bevis, who was in his 50s, died after becoming unwell during the event at the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) Academy and Performance Centre in Diamond Road just before 3.50pm on Sunday (October 2).

The event had been raising money for four-year-old city girl Kayla Buttle who is battling neuroblastoma cancer.

In a tweet, the star described Mr Bevis as a "Norwich boxing legend".

The former champ's comments follow an outpouring of tributes on social media to Mr Bevis.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the venue was cordoned off while investigation work was carried out.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and hasn't spoken to officers is urged to call Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 288 of October 2.

