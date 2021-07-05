News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Soon to be Norwich priest ordained at city's St John Baptist cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 4:23 PM July 5, 2021   
Fr Michael Smith with the Rt Rev Alan Hopes Bishop of East Anglia outside the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich.

Fr Michael Smith with the Rt Rev Alan Hopes Bishop of East Anglia outside the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich. - Credit: Keith Morris/rcdea.org.uk

A deacon who will soon serve in Norwich has been ordained a priest at a mass at the city's St John the Baptist Cathedral.

The Mass of Ordination took place in front of a socially distanced congregation of 150 people and 25 priests at the cathedral, on Earlham Road on Saturday, July 3.

The mass was led by Rt Rev Alan Hopes Bishop of East Anglia.

Michael Smith recently completed four years worth of study at the Pontifical Beda College in Rome.

Looking ahead to his first year as a priest he said: "I am really looking forward to working with people and helping them in their faith and in their prayer life.

You may also want to watch:

"Also to be involved in a parish community as someone who can hopefully make a difference and grow and strengthen our community at this difficult time we have been through."

Fr Michael will start serving in the parish of St John the Baptist from the autumn. He is currently serving in St Laurence’s Parish in Cambridge.

Most Read

  1. 1 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  2. 2 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  3. 3 Woman sexually assaulted near city car park
  1. 4 Man arrested with drugs and baseball bat on city footpath
  2. 5 What a night! Norwich's England fans celebrate 4-0 Euros win
  3. 6 Travellers given year to leave village site after appeal defeat
  4. 7 'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute
  5. 8 Golden Triangle street's 'nightmare' parking woes persist a year on
  6. 9 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  7. 10 Restaurant plan for former Boots chemist looks set for go ahead
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City U18 players relaxing before kick-off during the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup match a

Academy keeper’s love ‘turned to hatred’ after Canaries exit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertus

Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Inset: Aidan Mahon has launched the Weir, a riverside bar in Norwich

Neighbours claim riverside bar making lives 'intolerable'

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The former Liquid nightclub in Norwich, which will be home to a new club

Noise fears over new nightclub as possible name revealed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus