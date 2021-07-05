Soon to be Norwich priest ordained at city's St John Baptist cathedral
A deacon who will soon serve in Norwich has been ordained a priest at a mass at the city's St John the Baptist Cathedral.
The Mass of Ordination took place in front of a socially distanced congregation of 150 people and 25 priests at the cathedral, on Earlham Road on Saturday, July 3.
The mass was led by Rt Rev Alan Hopes Bishop of East Anglia.
Michael Smith recently completed four years worth of study at the Pontifical Beda College in Rome.
Looking ahead to his first year as a priest he said: "I am really looking forward to working with people and helping them in their faith and in their prayer life.
"Also to be involved in a parish community as someone who can hopefully make a difference and grow and strengthen our community at this difficult time we have been through."
Fr Michael will start serving in the parish of St John the Baptist from the autumn. He is currently serving in St Laurence’s Parish in Cambridge.
