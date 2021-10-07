'Garbage everywhere' has lead to fox-noise racket in city

Published: 12:30 PM October 7, 2021

The fox population in the city is increasing, a pest control expert has said.

The "screeches" of frisky foxes are set to stay in the city for the next few weeks, a pest expert has warned.

Andrew Dellbridge of Ace Pest Control is increasingly being called out to fox issues in Norwich with the population of the animals increasing.

The reason, he says, is because overflowing rubbish is being left outside people's homes for the beasts to feast on.

And with fox mating season now here - and with better fed participants - the noises of vixen and dog foxes are keeping Norwich folk up at night.



Mr Dellbridge explained: “There are a lot more foxes about now.

"Thankfully their breeding season really doesn’t last for long, up to Christmas at the latest."

He said that people facing issues with foxes need to take responsibility for their waste: "We really should take responsibility for protecting ourselves from their bad behaviour.

“Prevention is a huge part of what I do.



"People need to better maintain their bin areas and outdoor pet enclosures. If the foxes are able to get into our bins, of course they will eat it.

"If city folk don’t like the mess and the noise, they need to ensure they don’t invite the foxes to make it. There's garbage everywhere."

He added: "When people are looking at building bins and enclosures just make sure they're built well - otherwise foxes will be killed and replaced by others instead of the issue being addressed."

As for the noise - he suggested earplugs are the best solution for homeowners.

And fox sounds aren't the only issue he's being contacted about - with increasing calls being made about crows and pigeons.

“People are generally becoming a lot more sensitive. Rather than living with nature and enjoy seeing it, they want to change it," he said.

“People are less tolerant and they find noises like foxes mating distasteful. They're very quick to judge.

"It's a double standard. We want animals to live to a grand old age and we enjoy seeing them, but as soon as they disturb our world we then want them removed.

“I blame social media, we are far less connected to reality and nature, we want pristine Instagram lives, when actually life is far from that,” he added.