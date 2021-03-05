Man, 18, charged over stabbing of teenager at tower block

Published: 2:24 PM March 5, 2021

A fourth person has been charged over a stabbing at Aylmer Tower in Mile Cross - Credit: Paul Hewitt

A fourth person has been charged over a stabbing near a city tower block which saw a 17-year-old taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, February 23, police were called to Aylmer Tower on Lefroy Road in Mile Cross to reports that a teenager had been attacked with a bladed object by a group of teens.

Allan Moss, aged 18, and two teenaged boys who can not be named for legal reasons were charged with grievous bodily harm over the incident and are due to appear at Norwich Crown Court later this month.

And now, a fourth man, 18-year-old Solomon Oguidi, has been charged with the same offence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Oguidi, of Bowers Avenue, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday morning following the charge and has been remanded into custody.

He too will appear at Norwich Crown Court over the incident, on Thursday, March 25, along with the other three suspects.

Meanwhile, two other teenagers remain on police bail as inquiries continue.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Ian Fuller at Bethel Street Police Station either on 101, or at CIDAppealsNorwich@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 36/11829/21.