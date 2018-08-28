Search

Four taken to hospital after ‘carbon monoxide’ leak at restaurant in Brundall

PUBLISHED: 15:53 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 19 December 2018

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people have been taken to hospital following reports of carbon monoxide inhalation at a restaurant in Brundall.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire crews, were sent to the Masala Cottage, a restaurant on The Street, Brundall at just after 12.30pm today (Wednesday, December 19).

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they were called by the fire service at about 12.35pm to a “possible” carbon monoxide leak at the property.

The spokesman said “three male casualties” have been taken to hospital with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It is understood a fourth person has also been taken to hospital.

Fire and ambulance have left the scene although police remain on scene.

The spokesman said: “We’re waiting for the Health and Safety Executive to arrive.”

Fire appliances from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended a gas leak on The Street, together with the ambulance service and police.

Although fire and ambulance have left, two police cars remain at the scene.

Police are not allowing anyone into the building.

All the windows at the business have been left open.

More to follow.

