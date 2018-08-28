Four remembrance silhouettes received by Norwich brass band
PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:58 26 October 2018
Archant
Four Tommy silhouettes have been given to a Norwich brass band ahead of their remembrance concert next month.
The City of Norwich Brass Band applied for the transparent figurines through the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust, who make grants to support the armed forces community.
Nicola Butler, a founding member of the brass band, said: “It’s very poignant that the Tommies will be on display at our concert.
“It’s a very special and subtle way to remember the sacrifices that men and women made during World War One.”
The concert will include music from the world wars such as Pack up Your Troubles, and The Last Post. There will also be a raffle with all donations going to the charity, There But Not There.
The City of Norwich Brass Band were formed in 2014 by a group of musicians from Norfolk and Suffolk and they currently have 24 members of different ages.
The remembrance concert will be held in OPEN Norwich on Sunday, November 4 at 7pm and will cost £8.
For more information and tickets, visit OPEN’s website.