‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 December 2018

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Archant

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve as celebrations got out of hand over the evening.

The officers were punched and head-butted, suffering a range of injuries as they carried out their duties in the county.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation lamented the assaults, which saw officers suffer bruises and cuts as a result of the attacks.

He Tweeted: “Not even on Christmas Eve can we get away from assaults on officers. Four [were] assaulted last night.

“Punches thrown, head-butts to chest, cut lip, bruise to head, sore nose after being punched.”

He added: “Right across Norfolk officers are at work keeping people safe while others enjoy Chrismas with their families.

“Policing is 24/7, officers give a lot to the job, sometimes to the detriment of their personal lives. Spare a thought today for our amazing officers.”

