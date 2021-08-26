News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Four Afghan families to be rehoused in Norwich

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:55 AM August 26, 2021   
IMAGE BLURRED AT SOURCE Ministry of Defence handout photo of passengers disembarking a Royal Air For

Passengers disembarking a Royal Air Force Voyager after arriving at RAF Brize Norton from the Middle East - Credit: PA

Four households of Afghan interpreters and their families are being safely housed in Norwich.

As the situation in Afghanistan intensifies, Norwich City Council has taken part in the national Afghan Locally Employed Staff Relocation Scheme. 

The scheme offers to relocate anyone facing intimidation or threat to life because of their employment by the UK Government.

Four households have already been resettled in the city thanks to help from the council's Let NCC service.

Officers in the Let NCC team work closely with Norfolk County Council and the Home Office to match families most in need with properties that are available.

Properties have been turned around with as little as two-weeks' notice and handed to the county council in readiness for the new residents. 

Some landlords have offered their properties specifically to help refugees and others being housed through resettlement schemes. 

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Despite the tragic circumstances, I am very proud that our welcoming city is able to offer a safe haven for a small but significant number of people at risk of harm in their home country.

“This builds on the work our team has previously done to help resettle Syrian families. We want to ensure the very best support for those arriving in Norwich from Afghanistan.”

This follows the city council’s recent efforts to house more than 40 Syrian families through a similar scheme over the past four years.

