Former pub and Indian restaurant bought by town council

Published: 11:58 AM June 1, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM June 1, 2021

A former pub and Indian restaurant is one step closer to being brought back to use after being bought by a council.

Sprowston Town Council unanimously agreed to buy the former Viking Pub and Royal Bengal Indian restaurant on Tills Road with the view to it becoming a community asset.

The council will look to let out rooms at the site with Sprowston Youth Engagement Project among the groups interested in making use of the venue.

Clare Lincoln, SYEP project leader, said being able to deliver from another venue meant they would be able to reach more young people in Sprowston.

She said: "It is well situated with a lot of young people living around that area so it is a really great opportunity to have a hot desk space."

Town mayor John Ward said a public consultation would be conducted with residents to see what their priorities were for the site.

A polling station is also among the options being considered following the buy.

Mr Ward said: "There is quite a lot of work needed for the building which will start very shortly. We do not have a quote for that at the moment as it is very early stages."

The town council had agreed the purchase in private during its meeting on May 26. Numerous discussions had taken place in private during meetings over the past few months as it was deemed commercially sensitive.

It was agreed that another community facility was needed in addition to the Diamond Centre on School Lane.

Mr Ward said: "There is nothing really on the west side for the community at the moment. We are getting various funds coming in from big developments and the money does need to be used for community use."

The Viking Pub closed in 2007, before being turned into the Royal Bengal Indian restaurant from 2010 until mid-2019.

The council had to board up the site temporarily after it was targeted by vandals following the closure of the pub.

Mr Ward said the council had been interested in purchasing the building ever since it was put up for sale.