Former soldier to hold garden party to raise awareness of men's mental health

A former soldier who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after being deployed to Afghanistan is organising a garden party to raise awareness of men's mental health.

Craig Hill, 30, of Norwich, is holding the Norwich Garden Party at Bedfords Bar on October 12 with money raised from the event going to the charity Mind.

Mr Hill held a similar event last month and said the response he got was fantastic.

"I used to be in the military back in 2007 and I went out to Afghanistan," he said. "When I got back I started to develop symptoms of PTSD after what I had seen. I tried taking my life but then I started thinking what I could do to help myself and other people.

"It has helped a lot of people so far. One man cried in my arms and said it meant so much to him that people were doing this to help others."

Tickets for the garden party, which will feature a variety of live music, start at £3.50 and are available via Ticket Tailor.