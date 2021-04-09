News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Former Norwich North MP and champion of city Dr Ian Gibson dies

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:25 PM April 9, 2021    Updated: 6:43 PM April 9, 2021
Ian Gibson, Labour MP for Norwich North, circa 2008

Former Norwich North MP, Ian Gibson, has died at the age of 82 - Credit: Denise Bradley / Archant 2008

Former Norwich MP Dr Ian Gibson has died at the age of 82, the city's Labour Party has confirmed.

Dr Gibson was a Labour Party politician who was Norwich North MP for more than a decade, serving from 1997 to 2009, when he resigned.

Mike Stonard, president of Norwich Labour Party, said: "This is such sad news. Ian Gibson was a friend and a champion of the Norwich Labour movement over many decades.

"Throughout his life, Ian was a tenacious, committed campaigner and consistent advocate for his constituents, with a passion for promoting science and health.

"Throughout our city, generations of Norwich people have benefited from his zeal for promoting social justice and the encouragement and courage he gave to those who also campaigned for a better city.

You may also want to watch:

"He will be sorely missed by those who knew him. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time."

Dr Gibson was a true city character, who cared passionately about Norwich and the many causes he fought for in the city.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested in Norwich after appeal launched
  2. 2 Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning
  3. 3 Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital
  1. 4 Debenhams to reopen for closing down sale
  2. 5 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
  3. 6 All our Wetherspoon pubs opening on April 12 and how it will work
  4. 7 15 of the best pub gardens in Norwich
  5. 8 A nice place for a nap... Seal spotted dozing under Norwich bridge
  6. 9 Thief on bicycle snatches pension from man in 90s
  7. 10 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park

More to follow.

Labour Party
Obituary
University of East Anglia
Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The incident happened at Ciscoe's on March 20.

Person spits saliva and blood over Norwich restaurant's front door

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Norwich resident Jordan Hansell has died at the age of 26 after ongoing cardiac issues 

Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The newly formed Wroxham and Hoveton Alliance is calling for action to be taken on the dilapidated site on Station Road

New alliances seeks action on 'eyesore' vacant building

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chris Cobb, chief operating officer at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital. Pic: Archant

Coronavirus

Hospital hub on course to complete vaccinations by June

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus