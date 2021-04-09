Published: 6:25 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 6:43 PM April 9, 2021

Former Norwich North MP, Ian Gibson, has died at the age of 82 - Credit: Denise Bradley / Archant 2008

Former Norwich MP Dr Ian Gibson has died at the age of 82, the city's Labour Party has confirmed.

Dr Gibson was a Labour Party politician who was Norwich North MP for more than a decade, serving from 1997 to 2009, when he resigned.

Mike Stonard, president of Norwich Labour Party, said: "This is such sad news. Ian Gibson was a friend and a champion of the Norwich Labour movement over many decades.

"Throughout his life, Ian was a tenacious, committed campaigner and consistent advocate for his constituents, with a passion for promoting science and health.

"Throughout our city, generations of Norwich people have benefited from his zeal for promoting social justice and the encouragement and courage he gave to those who also campaigned for a better city.

"He will be sorely missed by those who knew him. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time."

Dr Gibson was a true city character, who cared passionately about Norwich and the many causes he fought for in the city.

More to follow.