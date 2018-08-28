Former Norwich boxer throws in towel during charity run across Australia

Former boxer, Jackson Williams, in training for a 4,000km run from Sydney to Perth for the Break charity. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Former boxer Jackson Williams has had to throw in the towel during his latest epic charity challenge of jogging across Australia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jackson Williams on his official world record attempt running from Sydney to Perth. Picture: Jon Lee Jackson Williams on his official world record attempt running from Sydney to Perth. Picture: Jon Lee

Mr Williams, who owns Tower Gym in Norwich, was looking to set a new world record by completing the 2,500-mile run in aid of children’s charity Break in less than 60 days.

The current Guinness world record for completing the route on foot stands at 67 days, but Mr Williams thought he could complete it in between 54 and 60.

But the 37-year-old, who was planning to run 50 miles a day in recognition of Break’s 50th anniversary, has had to quit the challenge after 16 days.

Mr Williams notified his followers on a social media post.

Jackson Williams on his official world record attempt running from Sydney to Perth. Picture: Jon Lee Jackson Williams on his official world record attempt running from Sydney to Perth. Picture: Jon Lee

He wrote: “Day 16 - This is not the post I wanted to write and people that knows me understands failure is hard for me to except.

“It was just wrong time of the year for a record attempt.

“Today was the day I threw in the towel. I tried the night session on day 15 and even though I was mentally struggling and the temperature was still 33 degrees, I completed the 41 Miles running through the night.

“The plan was to sleep during the day, but with the temp reaching up to 40 degrees sleeping wasn’t really an option. After a couple of hours tossing and turning in buckets of sweat I made the hard decision to end the Guinness World Record Challenge hence making it a failed attempt.”

He went on: “After running 543 miles in 15 days mostly in the Australian heat I was mentally going to struggle with night sessions and struggling to sleep in the heat during the day.

“My support team have been beside me from the beginning and my Sammy had been on the road with my every step whether running or cycling, which makes her my rock. Jon Lee has cooked everything, ran and cycled many miles along with Jimmy who has driven the RV throughout the trip. I can take defeat like a man, dust myself down. Life is for living and I know the one thing I can stand proud about is that we raised some money for Break Charity and at least I have the balls to get off my **** and give something a go.