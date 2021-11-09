News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Too early? Former Norwich striker has already put his Christmas tree up

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:16 PM November 9, 2021
Chris Sutton has already put his Christmas tree up, however, is it too early?

Chris Sutton has already put his Christmas tree up, however, is it too early?

Christmas is officially on the way, according to former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton.

Sutton, who played for the Canaries between 1991 and 1994, has already put his tree up but insisted that it wasn't his idea.

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton alongside his daughter Sophia.

Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton alongside his daughter Sophia.

Standing beside his daughter Sophia and a Santa Claus statue, Sutton looked like he was trying his best not to get carried away with the festivities.

On Twitter, he said: "Not my call this... Santa and the Christmas tree out already. We are better than this."

What do our readers think? Is it too early to put your Christmas tree up?

