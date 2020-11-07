Quiz

Published: 12:00 PM November 7, 2020 Updated: 7:19 PM November 21, 2020

From The Rat and Parrot to The Hog in Armour, the pubs in Norwich have had plenty of names over the years - test yourself and see how many you can remember.

Take a trip down memory lane and try and score full marks in our quiz, which includes recent changes and centuries-old names too.

With pubs now shut due to the second lockdown, make sure to support your local, whether by buying takeaway beer of showing some love on social media.

Let us know how you get on in the comments below and don’t forget to share with your family and friends.