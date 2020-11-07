News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Quiz

Do you know the former names of these Norwich pubs?

person

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:00 PM November 7, 2020    Updated: 7:19 PM November 21, 2020
Owner of the Louis Marchesi pub in Norwich, Lisa Atkins. Picture: Jacob Massey

Owner of the Louis Marchesi pub in Norwich, Lisa Atkins. Picture: Jacob Massey - Credit: Archant

From The Rat and Parrot to The Hog in Armour, the pubs in Norwich have had plenty of names over the years - test yourself and see how many you can remember.

Take a trip down memory lane and try and score full marks in our quiz, which includes recent changes and centuries-old names too.

READ MORE: How Norfolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

With pubs now shut due to the second lockdown, make sure to support your local, whether by buying takeaway beer of showing some love on social media.

Let us know how you get on in the comments below and don’t forget to share with your family and friends.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus