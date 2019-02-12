Search

Former Lady Mayoress of Norwich dies aged 82

PUBLISHED: 17:09 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 20 February 2019

Derek and Brenda Wood pictured as The Lord and Lady Mayoress of Norwich. Picture: Archant

Derek and Brenda Wood pictured as The Lord and Lady Mayoress of Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

The former Mayoress of Norwich has died.

Brenda Wood pictured as Lady Mayoress of Norwich. Picture: ArchantBrenda Wood pictured as Lady Mayoress of Norwich. Picture: Archant

Brenda Wood, the wife of Derek Wood, former Lord Mayor of Norwich, died at her home on January 25 aged 82.

She passed away surrounded by her family. She had lived with Parkinson’s Disease for 10 years and latterly cancer.

Mr Wood was Lord Mayor of Norwich in 1998-99 and 2002-03, only the second councillor to serve as Lord Mayor twice.

Mrs Wood actively supported her husband as Lady Mayoress, attending more than 1,000 functions and events during the two periods.

During their first term they raised money for Norwich Arts Centre then in 2002, when Bryan Gunn was Sheriff of Norwich, they supported the Bryan Gunn Leukaemia Appeal.

Mr Wood said: “Brenda was much loved. I have literally been swamped with cards since she died and would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and words.

“Brenda was particularly proud of our four children and seven grandchildren. She took great pleasure in the grandchildren’s progress, with two currently at Cambridge University, one at Bath reading for a masters, and one at Birmingham reading French.”

Key events included the celebrations for the 600th anniversary of the Norwich Mayoralty, attended by Lord Mayors from around the country and a visit to the Vatican as part of a delegation from Norwich Cathedral.

Born in Northwood, Middlesex, Mrs Wood met her husband at a Young Liberal Valentine Dance in north London in February 1957.

They married in September 1959 and went on to found Euroculture in Pinner, a business that initially facilitated visits by French and German schoolchildren throughout the United Kingdom.

It later changed its focus to organising British school visits to France, Spain and Germany.

Mr Wood, born in Wembley, lived in Norwich until he was six. He moved to Harrow when his father lost his job after the Mackintosh Caley chocolate factory was bombed during The Second World War.

The couple moved back to Norwich 30 years ago to run the Euroculture business.

Mrs Wood’s funeral is at Blackfriars Hall, Norwich, at 11am on Friday, March 1, followed by a private family interment at Thorpe Cemetery.

