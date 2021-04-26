News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Former Boots chemist could become restaurant and takeaway

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:26 AM April 26, 2021   
Boots chemist in Colman Road in Norwich

The former Boots in Colman Road, Norwich, could be turned into a restaurant/takeaway. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A former Boots chemist which closed last summer could be set for a new lease of life - as a restaurant and takeaway.

The Boots pharmacy in Colman Road shut last August, after the company opted against renewing its lease, despite opposition, including from University ward city councillor Roger Ryan.

Roger Ryan, Labour Norwich City councillor for University ward. Picture: Norwich City Council

City councillor Roger Ryan had opposed the closure of Boots. - Credit: Norwich City Council

However, plans have now been submitted to Norwich City Council seeking to change the building's use from retail to a restaurant and takeaway.

Applicant Cengiz Ceker is seeking permission to turn it into Sultan Restaurant and Coffee Shop.

It would create six full-time jobs and five part-time ones, with opening hours from 6am until midnight each day.

Documents lodged with City Hall by Norwich-based planning consultants One state that work will need to be done to put in seating and toilets, a commercial kitchen, extraction and ventilation systems and storage.

The shopfront would also have a new façade, which the documents state would "be in keeping with those of the other units on the parade".

Documents submitted in support of the application state: "The proposal is for a business that would meaningfully contribute to Norwich’s economy and importantly to the local economy.

"This is underscored by the fact that the unit in question is presently vacant and bringing it back into use will return jobs to
the local area.

"On this note, restoring a vacant unit to use is an enhancement of the built environment and the safety and security of the community by ensuring a site which could become an eyesore or a potential target for break-ins is returned to functional use, making both a practical and aesthetic contribution to the local parade."

The parade of shops already has a Greggs, East Chinese takeaway and a Papa John's pizza takeaway.

But documents submitted to the council state: "The current parade of shops has no sit-down dining facilities so that anyone from the local community wanting to enjoy a sit-down meal out would have to travel further afield.

"Providing such facilities within the parade will enhance and diversity the local offering and meaningfully contribute to the vitality of the community."

A decision on whether to grant permission will be made in due course.


