Former Canaries’ transfer target to appear in Norwich next month

Portsmouth's Linvoy Primus berates his fellow defenders during a match against Norwich in 2000. PIC: Nick Butcher.

He was a one-time transfer target for former Canaries boss Nigel Worthington and now Linvoy Primus will finally be appearing in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Portsmouth defender was highly rated by the former City boss who was interested in signing him in the mid 2000s although he never did end up a Norwich City player.

But Primus, who retired from the game in 2009 following a career that also saw him turn out for Charlton, Barnet and Reading, will be heading to Norwich next month for a talk.

The former footballer will be at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich, on December 3 when, as well as his career on the pitch, the soccer star will be talking about his conversion to Christianity.

Primus, who was awarded an MBE in the 2015 News Years Honours list for his contribution to football and charities, detailed in his 2007 autobiography entitled “Transformed” how he had found Christianity.

He has been involved in the Christian charity ‘Faith & Football’ and has also walked the Great Wall of China to raise £100,000 for Prospect Children’s School in Ibadan, Nigeria and a new medical centre, school and orphanage for a village in Goa.

Barrie Lawrence, from the Norwich branch of Full Gospel Businessmen (FGB), which has signed Primus up for the event, said: “Linvoy shares his inspirational story of his life in football and how through his amazing conversion to Christianity, he triumphantly overcame disillusionment, lack of self-belief and numerous rejections which led to a life and career that has been totally transformed.

“As Linvoy tells of his Christian journey he hopes that his story and life experiences, will encourage, challenge and inspire others to have a relationship, like he has found, with Jesus Christ.”

As well as a talk the event will include a traditional Christmas dinner.

Primus is still a popular figure in the world of football and the Milton Stand at Fratton Park, the home of his former club Portsmouth, was renamed The Linvoy Primus Community Stand in honour of his outstanding services.

The event takes place in the City Suite, Mercure Hotel, Boundary Road, Norwich NR3 2BA, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

To book your place, please email barrielawrence@btinternet.com or call 01603 898289.