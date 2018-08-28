Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Former Canaries’ transfer target to appear in Norwich next month

PUBLISHED: 06:30 17 November 2018

Portsmouth's Linvoy Primus berates his fellow defenders during a match against Norwich in 2000. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Portsmouth's Linvoy Primus berates his fellow defenders during a match against Norwich in 2000. PIC: Nick Butcher.

He was a one-time transfer target for former Canaries boss Nigel Worthington and now Linvoy Primus will finally be appearing in Norwich.

The former Portsmouth defender was highly rated by the former City boss who was interested in signing him in the mid 2000s although he never did end up a Norwich City player.

But Primus, who retired from the game in 2009 following a career that also saw him turn out for Charlton, Barnet and Reading, will be heading to Norwich next month for a talk.

The former footballer will be at the Mercure Hotel in Norwich, on December 3 when, as well as his career on the pitch, the soccer star will be talking about his conversion to Christianity.

Primus, who was awarded an MBE in the 2015 News Years Honours list for his contribution to football and charities, detailed in his 2007 autobiography entitled “Transformed” how he had found Christianity.

He has been involved in the Christian charity ‘Faith & Football’ and has also walked the Great Wall of China to raise £100,000 for Prospect Children’s School in Ibadan, Nigeria and a new medical centre, school and orphanage for a village in Goa.

Barrie Lawrence, from the Norwich branch of Full Gospel Businessmen (FGB), which has signed Primus up for the event, said: “Linvoy shares his inspirational story of his life in football and how through his amazing conversion to Christianity, he triumphantly overcame disillusionment, lack of self-belief and numerous rejections which led to a life and career that has been totally transformed.

“As Linvoy tells of his Christian journey he hopes that his story and life experiences, will encourage, challenge and inspire others to have a relationship, like he has found, with Jesus Christ.”

As well as a talk the event will include a traditional Christmas dinner.

Primus is still a popular figure in the world of football and the Milton Stand at Fratton Park, the home of his former club Portsmouth, was renamed The Linvoy Primus Community Stand in honour of his outstanding services.

The event takes place in the City Suite, Mercure Hotel, Boundary Road, Norwich NR3 2BA, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

To book your place, please email barrielawrence@btinternet.com or call 01603 898289.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Norwich nightclub opens a ball pit for adults

General manager Levi Solomon, left, and manager Jack Ward, enjoying the new ball pit at Bished nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two teens threatened with a knife in Norwich park robbery

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

‘He wouldn’t leave the house’ - teenager with learning difficulties assaulted outside Norwich shop

Lewis Empson, who was attacked outside Kwiksave. Photo: Hayley Empson

‘Will you go on a blind date for me?’ - Bizarre requests at Norwich Travelodges revealed

Travelodge has revealed some of its most bizzare customer requests. The Norwich Riverside Travelodge hotel. Picture Archant.

Police seize cannabis plant found growing in Earlham cupboard

Cannabis found in a cupboard in Earlham. Photo: Norwich police

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide