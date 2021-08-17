News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Gallery

Forget Banksy - Norwich is the city of street art

Author Picture Icon

Lauren Cope

Published: 3:26 PM August 17, 2021   
Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Graffiti artist Banksy has put Norfolk under the spotlight this week after laying claim to a handful of new pieces around the coast.

In Norwich, though, there is already plenty to see for fans of urban art, with murals and graffiti on underpasses, walls and buildings around the city.

The city has long had a community of street artists who have created pieces including a series of murals as part of the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Visit Norwich's City of Stories campaign.

While these may be more prominent, adorning city centre walls, other areas, including underpasses, are home to an ever-changing display of street art.

They include the St Stephens underpass, which has its own 'underground gallery', and that on Pottergate.

You may also want to watch:

Debate often surfaces over whether pieces of their kind are art or graffiti, and where the line between the two blurs. There have previously been calls for more designated spaces for urban art.

Street art in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in Theatre Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in Theatre Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The red dragon street art looking down on Red Lion Street in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The red dragon street art looking down on Red Lion Street in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The red dragon street art looking down on Red Lion Street in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The red dragon street art looking down on Red Lion Street in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in Ber Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art at the archway by the Royal Arcade.Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Pottergate underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art in the Underground Gallery in the St Stephens underpass. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Street art on empty shops in St Stephens Street, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Most Read

  1. 1 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  2. 2 Fight outside Norwich pub left man with fractured skull
  3. 3 Sinkhole opens close to park hosting Tom Jones concert
  1. 4 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
  2. 5 Housing bid on village edge thrown out by planning inspector
  3. 6 Man assaulted nurses at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
  4. 7 Driving instructor shares dashcam footage of near misses across Norwich
  5. 8 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  6. 9 Two jailed for cocaine dealing in Norwich
  7. 10 Tom Jones organiser to review token system after 'cashless' criticism
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jay Sadler and friends were hit with parking notices following Norwich City's game with Liverpool

'Misunderstanding' as penalty charges hit City fans in charity car park

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
How the former Brickmakers pub will look once the site is redeveloped into a Co-op

Green light given to Co-op plan for former village pub

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
From left, Leanne Jones, Carole Norman, Debbie Jones and Cynthia Harris came from Barry Island in

Norfolk Live

'We're lucky to have him' - Fans flock to Tom Jones gig in Norwich

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
banksy

Opinion

Who cares if Banksy came to town? He's rubbish anyway

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus