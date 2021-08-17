Forget Banksy - Norwich is the city of street art

Gallery

August 17, 2021

Graffiti artist Banksy has put Norfolk under the spotlight this week after laying claim to a handful of new pieces around the coast.

In Norwich, though, there is already plenty to see for fans of urban art, with murals and graffiti on underpasses, walls and buildings around the city.

The city has long had a community of street artists who have created pieces including a series of murals as part of the Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) and Visit Norwich's City of Stories campaign.

While these may be more prominent, adorning city centre walls, other areas, including underpasses, are home to an ever-changing display of street art.

They include the St Stephens underpass, which has its own 'underground gallery', and that on Pottergate.

Debate often surfaces over whether pieces of their kind are art or graffiti, and where the line between the two blurs. There have previously been calls for more designated spaces for urban art.

