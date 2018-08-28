50mph winds forecast to hit Norfolk today
Wind speeds could reach up to 50mph in parts of Norfolk today.
Norwich-based forecaster Weatherquest said the county’s coast will bear the brunt of the bad weather, particularly in the east.
It comes as the Met Office issued a “yellow warning” for large swathes of the country today (Thursday, November 29).
Weatherquest said Norfolk can expect gusts of between 45mph to 50mph as an area of rain sweeps in from the south west.
While the county’s east coast will be the worst affected, similar wind speeds are forecast for Cromer.
Forecaster Phil Garner said the wind will be at its strongest between 10am and 3pm.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 14C, and despite a wet start, the afternoon is forecast to be brighter.
Mr Garner said Friday will be “breezy” but dry, with temperatures slightly cooler at 11C.
Rain is forecast for Saturday morning, but it is expected to be a brighter afternoon with temperatures reaching 14C.
Sunday’s forecast is similar, but with temperatures between 9C to 12C.