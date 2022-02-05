Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb

Video

A Ford Focus burst into flames on Sprowston Road in Norwich yesterday. - Credit: Lauren Carmel

Footage has shown the moment a shown the moment a car burst into flames in the middle of a busy Norwich street.

The blue Ford Focus caught fire on Sprowston Road in the New Catton area on Friday at around 4.30pm.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called, with one fire engine from Carrow in attendance.

Crews in breathing equipment used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hot spots.

Firefighters left the scene just after 5pm.