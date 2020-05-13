Search

Norwich City Football Club staff deliver surprise shirts to the visually-impaired

PUBLISHED: 18:52 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 13 May 2020

Staff from the Norwich City Football Club Comunity Sportrs Foundation delivering food parcels to residents at Vision Norfolk sheltered accommodation on Magpie Road, Norwich, for people with visual impairments. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Staff from the Norwich City Football Club Comunity Sportrs Foundation delivering food parcels to residents at Vision Norfolk sheltered accommodation on Magpie Road, Norwich, for people with visual impairments. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Newman Associates PR

Visually-impaired football fans were treated to a surprise delivery from Norwich City Football Club during the coronavirus lockdown.

After dropping off food parcels to the independent living flats at Hammond Court in Magpie Road, Norwich, run by charity Vision Norfolk, previously known as the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind, club staff returned with football shirts for three residents who were Canaries fans.

Jelena Sarubina, director of corporate services at Vision Norfolk, said: “It means so much that our local football club is looking after vulnerable people like this. Many of our residents are vulnerable and self-isolating, so for the club to deliver everything they need to their door is tremendous. We mentioned that three of our residents are keen Norwich City fans. Within a couple of hours they had returned with football shirts for all three, which is a lovely gesture.”

