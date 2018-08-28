Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Foodie quiz night serves up £4,000 boost for Norfolk sight loss charity

PUBLISHED: 18:12 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:33 16 December 2018

Jeremy Goss of the NNAB (left) receives the cheque from Assembly House head chef Richard Hughes (centre) and The People Kit’s Jonathan Briggs (second left), Jonathan Madden (third left), Rachel Brown (fourth left), Gareth Stevens (third right), Mary McGivern (second right) and Jason Smith (right): Pic: Andy Newman.

Jeremy Goss of the NNAB (left) receives the cheque from Assembly House head chef Richard Hughes (centre) and The People Kit’s Jonathan Briggs (second left), Jonathan Madden (third left), Rachel Brown (fourth left), Gareth Stevens (third right), Mary McGivern (second right) and Jason Smith (right): Pic: Andy Newman.

Andy Newman

A foodie quiz night served up a boost for Norfolk’s sight loss charity, after organisers of the event handed over a cheque for £4,000.

The People’s Kit, a group of experts from different professions who have banded together to provide a support service for county businesses, organised the event at the Assembly House in Norwich.

Organisers of the event pick a local charity to support every year, and this year the beneficiary was the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind.

The charity’s head of fundraising, former Norwich City star Jeremy Goss returned to the Assembly House to receive the cheque for £4,000, which was raised by entrance fees, an auction and a raffle.

He said: “The People Kit’s food quiz was great fun, and has become a must-attend annual event for anyone remotely interested in food or drink.

“We are extremely grateful to them, and to everyone who supported the event,”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver in custody after testing positive for Class A drug

FATAL FOUR: A driver has woken up in custody this morning after testing positive for Cocaine and Cannabis

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

Four nurses from Norwich have thanked a kind stranger who picked up the bill for their Christmas meal. Pictured, (from left), are Jo Kluczykowska, 25, Sarah Knights, 30, Joy Eglington, 24, and Nancy Eglington, 28. Photo: Sarah Knights

WATCH: Norfolk police officer left lost for words after clocking two cars racing at 112mph on A11

“I’m sort of lost for words really, your family, your friends could be on the A11 tonight -there’s quite a bit of traffic out there.” RPU Reedy shares his message. Image: Norfolk Constabulary

Updated Road which was shut at Norwich NDR after crash between two cars re-opens

North Walsham Road was closed after a crash. Picture: Archant library.

Changes to Norwich outer ring road mooted in £650,000 bid to combat congestion

Rush hour traffic in Colman Road. A new scheme aims to stop the congestion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide