Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

Foodbank collection points will be at Carrow Road this evening ahead of Norwich’s match against Swansea

PUBLISHED: 08:38 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:38 08 March 2019

Aerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

Foodbank collection points will be in place around Carrow Road this evening ahead of Norwich’s game against Swansea.

There are expected to be three collection points around the ground - one at the Barclay/South Stand corner, one at the Barclay/City Stand and one near the club shop.

The collection points will be in aid of the Trussell Trust, which runs food banks around the country and which during April and September last year handed out more almost 9.500 food parcels in Norfolk.

The initiative is being led by the Canaries Trust, which researched similar schemes at other clubs.

Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: “We have been discussing this for some time and are delighted with the support shown by the club.

“Norwich has always been a socially aware city, and this is a chance for people to help those less fortunate than themselves. People may well see foodbanks as something to help the homeless and unemployed, but the sad fact is that even working people on low incomes are now known to be using them.”

The most needed items are long life milk, instant mash, tinned potatoes and tinned fruit, and the foodbank said it is well stocked with baked beans, pasta and cereal.

There will also be the opportunity to make a cash donation.

The initiative is also being supported by the Swansea Supporters Trust.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Construction firm on the hunt for 40 apprentices

Lewis Mazurek, one of the apprentices already working with R G Carter. Picture: R G Carter

‘Life and soul of party’ took fatal overdose just weeks after mental health service discharged her

Dawn Pope died after taking an overdose of prescription drugs in August 2018, weeks after being discharged by the mental health service. Photo: Facebook, with permission of family

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police were called to flat at Canterbury Place to reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

Running column: It’s all about the marathon journey but Mark Armstrong picks up a little bonus at the Cambridge Half Marathon

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Foodbank collection points will be at Carrow Road this evening ahead of Norwich’s match against Swansea

Aerial view of Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Norfolk charity calls on all knitters to create hats

Age UK Norfolk is looking for knitters to get involved. Picture: Age UK Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists