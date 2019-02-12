Foodbank collection points will be at Carrow Road this evening ahead of Norwich’s match against Swansea

Foodbank collection points will be in place around Carrow Road this evening ahead of Norwich’s game against Swansea.

There are expected to be three collection points around the ground - one at the Barclay/South Stand corner, one at the Barclay/City Stand and one near the club shop.

The collection points will be in aid of the Trussell Trust, which runs food banks around the country and which during April and September last year handed out more almost 9.500 food parcels in Norfolk.

The initiative is being led by the Canaries Trust, which researched similar schemes at other clubs.

Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: “We have been discussing this for some time and are delighted with the support shown by the club.

“Norwich has always been a socially aware city, and this is a chance for people to help those less fortunate than themselves. People may well see foodbanks as something to help the homeless and unemployed, but the sad fact is that even working people on low incomes are now known to be using them.”

The most needed items are long life milk, instant mash, tinned potatoes and tinned fruit, and the foodbank said it is well stocked with baked beans, pasta and cereal.

There will also be the opportunity to make a cash donation.

The initiative is also being supported by the Swansea Supporters Trust.