Pre-match foodbank collection points will be at Carrow Road for the first time

Aerial view of Carrow Road. Picture: Mike Page Mike Page

Foodbank collection points will be in place around Carrow Road ahead of a Norwich City clash at the start of next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Friday, March 8, before the Canaries take on Swansea at 7.45pm, there are expected to be three collection points around the ground - one at the Barclay/South Stand corner, one at the Barclay/City Stand corner and one near the club shop.

They will be in aid of the Trussell Trust, which runs food banks around the country and which gave out almost 9,500 food parcels in Norfolk from April to September last year.

The initiative was led by the Canaries Trust, which researched similar schemes at other clubs, and was backed by the club.

Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: “We have been discussing this for some time and are delighted with the support shown by the club.

“Norwich has always been a socially aware city, and this is a chance for people to help those less fortunate than themselves. People may well see foodbanks as something to help the homeless and unemployed, but the sad fact is that even working people on low incomes are now known to be using them.”

He said on his recent trip to Leeds he saw how well supported the foodbank collection there was, and said he hoped Norwich’s fans could get behind the idea, because “just one can or packet can make a difference”.

The most needed items are long life milk, instant mash, tinned potatoes and tinned fruit, and the foodbank said it is well stocked with baked beans, pasta and cereal.

There will also be the opportunity to make a cash donation.

Hannah Worsley, project manger at Norwich Foodbank, said: “We are all so grateful for the support we receive from our respective communities and have seen how generous football fans are across the country at different matches.

“We are therefore delighted to have the opportunity to be a part of this movement and hope that both Norwich and Swansea fans alike will be happy to help us to keep feeding people who are in crisis.”

The initiative is also being supported by the Swansea Supporters Trust.

More information is available here.