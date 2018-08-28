Search

Milling tower plans given go-ahead - 24 hours after High Court quashes approval

PUBLISHED: 13:13 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 23 January 2019

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Photo: Carve Design

Layout of the proposed Food Enterprise Park at Easton. Photo: Carve Design

Archant

Controversial plans for a milling tower at the proposed food hub near Easton have been given the go-ahead - just 24 hours after the High Court quashed a previous approval.

Easton Parish Council chairman Peter Milliken. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYEaston Parish Council chairman Peter Milliken. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Condimentum Ltd’s plans to build the 20m-high tower and six storage silos were unanimously approved by Broadland District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday.

The new processing plant aims to maintain Norfolk’s historic link with the production of Colman’s Mustard beyond the closure of the Carrow Works site in Norwich.

But in December the proposals came to a standstill as Easton Parish Council sought a judicial review of multiple decisions linked to the Food Enterprise Zone at Honingham - including the milling tower.

It claimed the district council had failed to comply with its legal duties in approving certain applications for the site.

Last month Broadland consented for its approval of the milling tower application to be quashed by the high court, which was done so on Tuesday (January 22).

Twenty-four hours later and the application was back before the council’s planning committee to allow for members to reconsider some of the issues.

Broadland’s area planning manager told councillors that the development’s impact on the landscape, nearby heritage assets and emissions had all been considered.

But he said measures had been put in place to mitigate these issues, adding they did not “significantly outweigh” the economic benefits of the overall scheme.

Speaking during the meeting, Easton Parish Council chairman Peter Milliken criticised Broadland’s handling of the food hub applications.

He said: “The big problem for us is a total lack of trust in the decision making of this committee.

“The last time this application was before you it was flawed and we told you so and either in arrogance or naivety you choose to ignore us and your decision was left wanting in the High Court.”

In December Broadland also approved applications for highways improvements at Church Lane - linked to the food park - and an infiltration lagoon.

Easton Parish Council, supported by Marlingford and Colton parish councils, has applied for a judicial review of both applications.

