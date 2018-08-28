Search

Market stall provides 50 fruit and veg boxes to Norwich Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 09:29 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:29 24 December 2018

Robert and Shelley Folland, who run the Folland Organics market stall in Norwich. Photo: Folland Organics

Archant

A Norwich market stall has helped spread festive cheer by providing 50 organic fruit and vegetable boxes to the city’s foodbank.

Folland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas. Photo: Folland OrganicsFolland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas. Photo: Folland Organics

Folland Organics put a poster on its stall earlier this month appealing for people to fund a £10 box for those in need this Christmas.

Since then, people from as far away as America have donated money and within two weeks 50 boxes had been funded.

Shelley Folland, who runs the stall with her partner Robert, said: “We’re really grateful to everyone that has helped and contributed and to Norwich Foodbank for helping us to get these healthy, tasty festive boxes to people that really need them.”

The boxes, which were delivered last week to families by Norwich Foodbank and its partners, contained potatoes, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, apples and clementines.

For more information about Norwich Foodbank and what is needed this time of year, visit www.norwichfoodbank.co.uk

