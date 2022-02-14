Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river
- Credit: Archant
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash which saw a man in his 60s die after crashing a car into the River Wensum, in Norwich.
And concrete safety hoarding have also been installed in front of the bent remains of the original barrier that car careered through.
At around 7am on Saturday, emergency services were called after a car crashed through a set of metal barriers by the St Crispins Road roundabout and landed upside down in the river.
Police and firefighters attended the scene and recovered the drive from the vehicle, but it was later confirmed that he had died.
The incident saw the roundabout and a number of surrounding roads closed to all traffic for several hours, remaining shut throughout the morning before re-opening shortly before 1.45pm.
As a result, there was a heavy build-up of traffic around the city centre throughout the morning, as motorists were diverted away from the scene.
One passer-by on Saturday commented that they had lived in the area for the best part of a decade and had "never seen a crash like it" at the roundabout.
As of Sunday morning, a solitary bunch of flowers had been left at the scene, wedged in between the bars of the metal gate.
And large concrete hoarding now stands in front of the barrier as a safety measure, with rock salt spread on the pavement leading up to it.
A man who lives nearby and went to survey the scene the following day said he had noticed the traffic build-up the day before.
He said: "I've no idea how it happened but it is very sad. The traffic was absolutely chaotic."
Police are now appealing for witnesses and are urging those who witnessed the crash to come forward.
They also want to hear from anyone who saw the manner of driving prior to the collision, or from people with dash cam footage captured in the area at around 7am on Saturday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by emailing SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.