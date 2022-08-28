Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Safety concerns raised over leak near electricity cables

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:12 PM August 28, 2022
A water leak has been repaired in Stafford Street. Pictured inset is city councillor Lucy Galvin 

A leaking pipe has been fixed after concerns had been raised that water was seeping into electricity cables beneath a city street.

The leak was running outside The Alexandra Tavern in Stafford Street - located just off Dereham Road - after being reported to Anglian Water on August 12.

Anglian Water confirmed a pipe had been repaired on Friday and thanked the public for their patience. 

It added the work had taken a bit longer than usual due to safety checks.

It comes after a staff member at the pub said: "There is a constant stream of water and there is a manhole lid for electricity cables there which is the worrying thing." 

The manhole cover for the electricity cables in Stafford Street where the flooding has been 

Lucy Calvin, Green city councillor for the Nelson ward, had said she would be investigating the issue.

Green Party city councillor Lucy Galvin

A 61-year-old punter at the pub - who did not wish to be named - said he reported the issue to Anglian Water earlier in the week. 

He turned to the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign which aims to resolve problems for folk across the city.

The customer said: "The main point is there is an unknown amount of water a day pouring out of the manhole lid which is rather alarmingly marked 'electricity'. 

An Anglian Water notice in Stafford Street 

"I tried reporting it online.

"At that time in mid-August - as we all know - it hadn't rained rained for months." 

The Alexandra Tavern in Stafford Street 

Speaking after the repair, he continued: "Anglian Water let this leak, equivalent to a tap running full bore, go on for a full three weeks.

"And through an electric cable manhole which is a shocking breach of health and safety.

"Losing so much water in a drought for what was a simple repair is inept."

A pipe was repaired by Anglian Water on Friday outside The Alexandra Tavern 

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “We repaired a leaking pipe in Stafford Street on Friday, August 26 after this was reported to us on Friday, August 12.

"We are sorry that this leak took a little longer to repair.

"There was some extra work we had to do in the area to ensure that the repair was safe for the team and for members of the public."

A faulty pipe has been repaired by Anglian Water in Stafford Street 

Have you got a problem and could do with our help? Email eleanor.pringle@archant.co.uk.

Norwich News

