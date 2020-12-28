News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Flooding leaves Norwich’s Cow Tower almost an island

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:38 PM December 28, 2020   
Flooding at Cow Tower in Norwich.

Flooding at Cow Tower in Norwich. - Credit: Gail Forbes

One of Norwich’s historic river landmarks was left on its own island after the river burst its bank along a popular walking route.

Flood waters saw a section of the Riverside Walk submerged near the Cow Tower, which for a time was cut off by the river on one side and flood water on the other. 

Flooding at Cow Tower in Norwich.

Flooding at Cow Tower in Norwich. - Credit: Gail Forbes

Dating back to the mid-13th century the brick tower is situated on a vulnerable point in a bend on the River Wensum at the corner of what was once a low-lying meadow called Cowholme, which became the property of the Great Hospital. 

People are being advised not to take extra care using the walk between St Helen’s Wharf car park, near the Adam and Eve pub, and Bishopgate while the water recedes. 

Flooding near Cow Tower in Norwich.

Flooding near Cow Tower in Norwich. - Credit: Gail Forbes

It is one of many popular walking and running spots around the city to be flooded. 

The River Yare burst its banks and flowed into a University of East Anglia (UEA) lake, blocking footpaths, while the area around Taverham Mill has been closed since Christmas Eve due to flooding.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich's Tunnel of Light to be switched off

Ruth Lawes

person

Norfolk Weather | Video

WATCH: Couple pulled alive from flooded car in dramatic Christmas rescue

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up in Tier Four - what are the rules?

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus