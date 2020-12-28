Flooding leaves Norwich’s Cow Tower almost an island

Published: 4:38 PM December 28, 2020

One of Norwich’s historic river landmarks was left on its own island after the river burst its bank along a popular walking route.

Flood waters saw a section of the Riverside Walk submerged near the Cow Tower, which for a time was cut off by the river on one side and flood water on the other.

Flooding at Cow Tower in Norwich. - Credit: Gail Forbes

Dating back to the mid-13th century the brick tower is situated on a vulnerable point in a bend on the River Wensum at the corner of what was once a low-lying meadow called Cowholme, which became the property of the Great Hospital.

People are being advised not to take extra care using the walk between St Helen’s Wharf car park, near the Adam and Eve pub, and Bishopgate while the water recedes.

Flooding near Cow Tower in Norwich. - Credit: Gail Forbes

It is one of many popular walking and running spots around the city to be flooded.

The River Yare burst its banks and flowed into a University of East Anglia (UEA) lake, blocking footpaths, while the area around Taverham Mill has been closed since Christmas Eve due to flooding.