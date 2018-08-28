Flood warnings lifted and winds easing as battered coast recovers

Flood warnings have been lifted along the east coast after two days of tense watching and waiting.

The Environment Agency had issued warnings along the Waveney and Yare rivers following a succession of high tides whipped up by northerly winds.

But they have all been lifted, although three lower level flood alerts remain in place.

Brundall, Reedham and Cantley were among Broadland villages likely to face flooding from “tide-locked” rivers, but the impact was reportedly limited.

Meanwhile seaside Winterton felt the full force of the region’s wild weather with onlookers describing as “heartbreaking” the amount of land being lost to surging seas.

Giant waves people at the scene said were the biggest they had witnessed in 20 years pounded the dunes, piled up by strong, near to gale-force northerly winds.

Near to the beach fierce gusts were strong enough to rock cars and topple the unsteady.

Forecasters say winds of up to 50pmh were blowing in the early hours of today.

Phil Garner at Norwich-based Weatherquest said the coast would keep the northerly winds throughout the day although they would be easing to around 35mph and be down to a much lighter 15-17mph by 9pm.

River levels are said to be falling but three alerts remain in place for the rivers Bure, Ant, and Thurne, the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water, and the River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water.