Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 16:22 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 27 January 2019

Flood alerts have been isuued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: www. flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

Archant

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk ahead of possible flooding during the next high-tide.

The Environment Agency has issued warnings for the tidal River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water and along the River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water.

Along the River Yare, alerts are in place between 4am and 6am on tomorrow, (Monday January 28.)

Along the River Waveney warnings are in place between 2am and 4am tomorrow morning at Burgh Castle and from 4am until 7am at Beccles Quay.

In both areas the possible flooding is most likely to affect waterside roads and footpaths and is not expected to escalate.

The alerts issued via The Environment Agency website states: “[The flooding] is due to the natural tide locking effect of high tidal waters moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft that restricts the normal drainage out to sea of the Broads river system at low tide.

“We are not currently expecting the situation to escalate, or to issue any further messages for this area at this time.

“We have issued this warning before the next high tide has passed so that people have time to act before it gets dark.

“Take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

