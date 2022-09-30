Flights arriving at Norwich Airport diverted due to thick fog

Flights coming into Norwich Airport had to be diverted due to the fog - Credit: Archant

Flights coming into Norwich Airport were diverted this morning due to the thick fog.

A KLM flight that was due to arrive from Amsterdam at 9am (September 30) was diverted back to the Dutch capital due to the weather conditions.

A spokesperson from Norwich Airport said: "The inbound from Amsterdam elected to return to Amsterdam and we understand that KLM is planning to put a larger aircraft on the route for this afternoon's flight to accommodate this morning's passengers."

The fog also affected a Loganair flight from Aberdeen, which had been due to arrived at 8.10am, but it was instead diverted to the East Midlands.

Passengers on the Loganair flight have been coached back to Norwich.

The fog cleared around 10.30am.











